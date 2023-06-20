Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Recreational Water Quality Results From Lyttelton Bay/Whakaraupō And Akaroa/Whakaroa

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Environment Canterbury undertook faecal source testing earlier this year in many of the bays and waterways in Lyttelton Bays/Whakaraupō and Akaroa to help determine what type of faecal pollution is entering these bodies of water after rainfall.

Environment Canterbury surface water science manager Dr. Elaine Moriarty said the results show that there is faecal contamination from human and other sources (bird, dogs and livestock) in a number of the bays after rainfall events.

“Christchurch City Council is now leading an investigation into how these contaminants are entering waterways in the area. The investigation is complex as every public and private connection poses a potential contamination source, so investigations will take some time,” she said.

Elaine said planning is underway to enhance our annual Can I Swim Here campaign (

www.ecan.govt.nz/your-region/your-environment/water/swimming-water-quality

), with the hopes the public can better understand the grading system and the risks surrounding swimming after rainfall.

“We have increased our monitoring efforts with extra testing done over the winter period. This is part of our project to move towards a live modelling monitoring system which would allow us to make continuous predictions of water quality for recreation.

“In many bays water quality fluctuates, especially after rainfall. When live modelling is launched, swimmers will be able to find out if a bay is safe for swimming on any specific day. This is still some time away, but we hope to have it live in future summers,” Elaine said.

“We are working with Christchurch City Council, Te Whatu Ora and local iwi to share information and assist with further testing where required. Public health is a top priority for all three agencies as we work together to improve water quality in Banks Peninsula,” she added.

 

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Crackdown On Gangs

For much of last week, Opotiki was like the setting of a Wes Anderson movie. Gruff, no nonsense cops. Bikers who looked just as tough, but who were actually more peaceful than a similar-sized rugby crowd. Stoic, sensible locals who couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Simultaneously, a near-hysterical gaggle of reporters armed with cameras and microphones, kept on insisting that Opotiki was a barely-corked hellscape boiling with fear and tension.More>>



 
 

Office of the Ombudsman: Stuart Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>


Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Government: Market Study To Investigate Banking Competition

Cabinet has agreed to a market study into competition in the banking sector for personal banking services to ensure the market is working well for New Zealanders. Kiwis need to know they can trust their bank with their finances, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said. More>>



Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 