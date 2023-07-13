Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Guinea Pigs Given 'P' In NZ Experiment

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 6:20 pm
Press Release: NZ Anti-Vivisection Society

Scientific watchdogs are ringing the alarm after learning that researchers in New Zealand have used guinea pigs in multiple gruesome experiments, including injecting them with methamphetamine.

The New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS) has conducted an investigation into how guinea pigs are used for research and testing in NZ, and they are deeming the results as "shocking."

Eight female Dunkin Hartley guinea pigs were sourced from a breeding unit and used in this ‘meth’ experiment. They were housed separately, and methamphetamine was injected into the animals on three alternate days to try and mimic recreational drug exposure in humans. All of the animals were killed at the end of the study.

The purpose of this experiment was to study the effect of methamphetamine on enzyme activity in fertile female guinea pigs to then try and translate these findings to pregnant people.

When the use of animals to try and model human outcomes fails over 90%- of the time, NZAVS is labelling this experiment as ‘unethical’ and ‘fundamentally flawed’:

"Injecting guinea pigs with ‘meth’ is beyond unethical. This isn’t the answer for improving human health; in fact, it is siphoning funds away from better, human-centered and animal-free research, which ultimately could deliver better, long-term health outcomes for people in Aotearoa." says the NZAVS Executive Director, Tara Jackson.

"NZAVS has been calling on the NZ Government to start funding animal-free research in NZ for years now. This critical funding would help researchers use and develop animal-free and more human-relevant methods that would help not only animals but also the integrity and quality of the science we are producing in Aotearoa. Instead, experiments like this one involving guinea pigs are just further proof of the urgency for our research community to have access to better funding opportunities, and now."

The study is just one of many that NZAVS has uncovered in their investigation.

NZAVS also found NZ-based studies where guinea pigs were decapitated so their hearts could be removed and examined, injected with tuberculosis, and later killed, fed sugary water while pregnant to see its impact on their offspring, which were then killed and dissected.

Miss Jackson concludes: "The bottom line is that animals and humans are fundamentally different. Although guinea pigs have been widely considered test subjects for decades, they simply aren’t mini humans."

- https://nzavs.org.nz/animal-testing-failure-rate

Notes:

- A full copy of the research is available here: https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0233010

- View more info on the experiment here: https://nzavs.org.nz/news/2023/07/13/guinea-pigs-injected-with-meth/

- View an overview of how guinea pigs are used for science in NZ here: https://nzavs.org.nz/guinea-pigs

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Anti-Vivisection Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dancing With NATO On Defence

Chris Hipkins has been keeping some serious company of late. He’s signed a free trade deal with the EU, shot off to Stockholm to thank Sweden for its help in getting the EU trade deal across the line, popped into the NATO summit in Lithuania, had a meeting with Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelensky ...

All up, he’s been having a busy time of it, especially for someone who vowed a “laser-like focus” on the bread & butter issues back home, ASAP.
More



 
 
Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression. More


Labour Party: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT

Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More


Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More

NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 