Matariki Honours Should Replace King's Birthday Honours

It’s time that our honours are announced on the Matariki public holiday.

"The marking of Matariki, the Maori New Year, with a public holiday is a success, with public events all across the country in many communities. New Zealand Republic calls on the Government to build on this success by announcing honours for community leaders on the day, instead of King’s Birthday" said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic, Kia Mana Motuhake a Aotearoa.

“Matariki honours would focus on citizens of our country who make the greatest contributions in their communities. King's Birthday honours are an anachronism, a colonial holdover - the day is not the King's actual birthday, it just happens to be a time of year that the weather is good in England for parades” said Mr Holden.

“It's fantastic to see more and more New Zealanders enjoying Matariki. Awarding honours on the public holiday would continue to build a sense of nationhood and emphasising our citizenship of this great country” concluded Mr Holden.

