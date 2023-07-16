Search, Mavora Lakes
Sunday, 16 July 2023, 7:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Searchers have been out overnight in the Mavora Lakes
area in Southland, after two children failed to return from
a bush walk yesterday afternoon.
At around 5.15pm on
Saturday 15 July Police received a report that the children,
an 8-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, had not returned
after going for a bushwalk from the campground at the
northern end of Mavora Lakes Road at 2.30pm.
Teams
have searched through the night and a further 30 searchers
will deploy at first light today.
A helicopter has
been brought in to assist the search along with Police
personnel, search dogs, and volunteers from Land Search and
Rescue and Amateur Radio Emergency
Communications.
Updates will be provided proactively
when
available.
