Update On Transport In Auckland's City Centre Following This Morning’s Incident

Aucklanders are being asked to consider whether they need to travel to downtown Auckland while Police continue to respond to the firearm incident near Britomart and Te Komititanga square, Auckland Transport says.

Auckland Transport's Executive General Manager Public Transport Services Stacey van der Putten says that those Aucklanders who do need to travel will be able to reach the city on buses, trains and ferries, but that there will be some disruption.

“Our public transport teams and frontline staff have worked incredibly hard this morning to keep people safe and moving as the firearm incident unfolded in downtown Auckland,” Ms van der Putten says.

“While we are asking people to reconsider whether they need to travel to downtown Auckland at this time, our teams are continuing to operate bus, train and ferry services for those people who do need to travel.

“A number of major roads remain closed and behind the Police cordon so we are also asking motorists to avoid the downtown area to avoid being caught in severe congestion near the cordons.

“We will be keeping in close contact with Police teams this morning and our focus is on ensuring that we’re giving Police the space and support they need to respond to and investigate this incident.”

Update on AT public transport services

Some bus services are continuing to operate to the City Centre, but with significant diversions in place around the downtown area.

Train services are operating to Britomart, but passengers will need to enter and exit the station through the Takutai exit at the eastern end of the station.

Ferry services have resumed operating to the Downtown Ferry Terminal, which has recently reopened. Passengers are being asked to follow instructions from Police and emergency services to navigate the cordon in place.

