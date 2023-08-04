Flood Protection Funding Package A Significant Step For Wairoa

Community leaders have welcomed the funding package from Central Government which includes a $70 million injection for a much-needed flood protection scheme for Wairoa.

Wairoa District Council, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Tātau Tātau o te Wairoa partnered together to advocate that the status quo needed to change and that Wairoa must have flood protection.

Wairoa District Council Mayor Craig Little says the funding recognises that doing nothing is no longer an option and people need protection.

“This investment gives our people the certainty they need to rebuild and hopefully protection for the future.”

He acknowledged visits from the Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson and Hawke’s Bay Cyclone Recovery Ministerial lead Kieran McAnulty, who understand Wairoa’s needs, and Minister David Parker, who has remained in touch.

“Thank you to everyone who has been involved in the negotiations. My focus will always be Wairoa and this is a step in the right direction.

“We are appreciative of the Government’s support and thank you to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council who understands the needs of Wairoa residents and has advocated on our behalf."

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says this funding is a massive first step in securing substantial funding for a Wairoa specific solution.

Wairoa District Council, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Tātau Tātau o te Wairoa are in a joint Wairoa resilience working group that will work on an integrated community approach for improving resilience to flooding for Wairoa.

“The intention is that the preferred solution for flood protection will be developed by the Wairoa community with technical support from our staff and the Wairoa District Council.”

"These decisions are for our mokopuna and will have inter-generational benefits for the Wairoa community," she says.

Tātau Tātau o te Wairoa Chairman Leon Symes says the working group are ready to go and hope to begin work as soon as possible.

