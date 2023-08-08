Have Your Say On Proposals To Make Walking And Cycling Safer In New Plymouth

Public feedback is wanted on three proposed transport projects aimed at making walking and cycling safer in New Plymouth.

The proposed projects, backed to the tune of $17 million by Waka Kotahi - NZ Transport Agency, also aim to reduce emissions and if approved would make some of the city’s busiest roads safer for those heading to school and the city centre.

Mā Ake Let’s Go and NPDC have proposed the following:



South Road/Devon Street West (SH45) Four kilometres of road with protected cycle lanes that separate cyclist from traffic with a concrete barrier. Around 950m of wide footpaths suitable for use by pedestrians, mobility devices, and small-wheeled devices such as scooters and skateboards Six raised crossings, designed to encourage motorists to slow down as they approach them – making it safer for those crossing. 17 intersection improvements which include designs to slow vehicles turning in to side roads and reducing pedestrian crossing distances.

Mangorei Road 1.1km of road with protected cycles lanes. One kilometre of shared paths for use by cyclists, pedestrians and mobility and small wheel device users such as scooters. Two raised crossings. Five intersection improvements.

Breakwater Road/St Aubyn Street (SH44) Four kilometres of protected cycle lanes. 500 metres of shared paths. Three raised platforms. 20 intersection improvements.



“One of the key goals towards our vision to be a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital is tackling climate change, so opening up our streets and inviting people to choose walking and cycling is one of the ways we can do that,” says NPDC Manager transport, Rui Leitao.

“The $17m financial injection from Waka Kotahi means if approved, we can progress improvements on some key routes sooner rather than later.”

Spotswood Primary School views the proposed projects as a win win.

“Our tamariki will be safer and people from our city, young and old, would be encouraged to come to school in ways that are better for our environment and wellbeing,” says principal Mark Fisher.

The public feedback will be shared with Mayor and Councillors and Waka Kotahi before a final decision on which projects proceed.

For more details on the projects, information session dates, and to fill out the survey, go to the website npdc.govt.nz/yourway. Feedback closes midday Monday 21 August.

© Scoop Media

