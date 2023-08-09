Train Services To Resume On Auckland's Southern And Eastern Lines

Wednesday 9 August 2023

Update at 6.35pm

Our train crews have been given clearance to resume running services on the Southern Line following the incident earlier this evening where a vehicle hit a railway bridge near Ellerslie.

KiwiRail teams have inspected the bridge following the ‘bridge strike’ incident and have confirmed it is safe to resume running trains along the Southern Line.

The first Southern Line train to Papakura departed Britomart/Waitematā Station at 6.22pm and our train crews are working to restore services across the network as quickly as possible this evening.

Meanwhile Eastern Line services will be continuing to run between Ōtāhuhu and Manukau only for the remainder of the evening, at approximately a 45-minute to one-hour frequency.

There will continue to be some delays and cancellations across the network this evening, so our teams are asking for passengers’ patience and understanding as we do our best work to get people home safely tonight.

Auckland Transport does not expect any train services tomorrow to be affected as a result of this afternoon’s incidents.

Rail network status at 6.35pm:

Impact - Western Operating to all stations at reduced frequencies with some cancellations Impact - Southern Operating to all stations but with delays and some cancellations as services resume Impact - Eastern Reduced frequency and operating from Ōtāhuhu to Manukau only Impact - Onehunga Running to schedule

© Scoop Media

