Regional Council To Launch Navigation Safety Bylaw Consultation

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council will be seeking public comment on a draft proposal to amend the Hawke’s Bay Navigation Safety Bylaw 2018 during a consultation period from 22 September – 22 October 2023.

The Navigation Safety Bylaw is reviewed every five years to assess and improve its effectiveness in response to actual and potential safety issues for all types of water users.

Regional Council Group Manager Policy and Regulation Katrina Brunton says, “The purpose of the Navigation Safety Bylaw is simply to ensure that different users of coastal and inland waters in Hawkes Bay can safely use and share our waters, whether it is for recreational or commercial purposes.”

“We want to keep people safe on the water, as well as recognising the different values and uses associated with the region’s waterways.”

“Changes proposed in the draft bylaw will help us to build on our successes under the current bylaw and are necessary to address new and emerging safety issues.”

Key proposed changes include adding further restrictions to address the safety challenges of mixed-use areas such as Hardinge Road, Pandora Pond and Pourerere stream and lagoon area.

It is also proposed to streamline the bylaw by removing any provisions that duplicated or paraphrased requirements set out in the Maritime Transport Act or Maritime Rules.

The Draft Hawke’s Bay Navigation Bylaw 2023 will be available to review and comment on during the consultation phase.

From Friday 22 September it can be found at hbrc.govt.nz search: #haveyoursay

The current bylaw came into force on 1 November 2018 and both current and proposed versions are in addition to the requirements of the Maritime Transport Act 1994 and the Maritime Rules.



