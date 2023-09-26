Entries For SLSNZ Pool Rescue Championship Surge

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) says a significant surge in entries for this year’s Pool Rescue Championships is a testament to the growing enthusiasm for the sport.

The Championships represent the pinnacle of Pool Rescue in New Zealand, showcasing a range of vital surf lifesaving skills and techniques that are honed in pool environments. These skills are essential for equipping our surf lifeguards and aspiring members with the expertise needed to ensure the safety of beachgoers.

Set to take place at Auckland’s Sir Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre from 29 September to 1 October, there will be around 400 races over three days, with participants ranging from 10 years old to 77 years old.

Races include a mixture of individual and team relay events incorporating swimming with fins, swimming under floating obstacles, and rescuing patients with tubes or manikins off the bottom of the pool.

This year’s event is set to be busy with 431 entries, a big increase from last year’s 340.

Matt Cairns, SLSNZ National Events Manager, said, “We’re absolutely thrilled with these entry numbers. It shows that our surf lifeguards are keen to put their skills to the test in a fun but competitive environment.

“With these high numbers, it’s also going to be an exciting competition, made possible through the dedication of our volunteers who play an indispensable role. Over 60 volunteers, including event officials, administrators, water crew, and commentators, are coming together to ensure a memorable experience for SLSNZ members.”

Leading the charge is the Red Beach Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) in Whangaparaoa, with 51 competitors. Close behind are the Bay of Plenty’s Papamoa SLSC with 43 participants and Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service with 33.

This year, Australia is also sending a team of 20 athletes, which will add an exciting Trans-Tasman edge to the competition.

Tanya Hamilton, SLSNZ High Performance Sport Manager said, “It’ll be great to have athletes from Australia here competing as this is one of the key selection events ahead of the 2024 World Championships, which will be held on the Gold Coast. New Zealand athletes will be trying to impress!”

SLSNZ will be sharing the action from the pool on its SLSNZ Sport Instagram and Facebook pages. Live results will also be available on Waves Results which can be found here.

Club Number of Entries Red Beach SLSC 51 Papamoa SLSC 43 Mt Maunganui Lifeguard Service 33 Mairangi Bay SLSC 29 Piha SLSC 28 Ōrewa SLSC 25 East End SLSC 24 Muriwai Volunteer Lifeguard Service Inc 24 Omanu SLSC 23 Australia 20 Sumner SLSC 17 Whangamatā SLSC 16 Midway SLSC 15 Fitzroy SLSC 11 Waihi Beach Lifeguard Services Inc 10 Raglan SLSC 8 Waimārama SLSC 8 Waikuku Beach SLSC 6 Taylors Mistake SLSC 5 Wainui SLSC 5 Lyall Bay SLSC 4 Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards 4 South Brighton SLSC 4 Maranui SLSC 3 Ōtaki Surf Life Saving Club 3 Ōpōtiki SLSC 2 Spencer Park SLSC 2 Waimairi SLSC 2 Ocean Beach Kiwi SLSC 1 Ruakākā SLSP 1 Waikanae SLSC 1 Waipu Cove SLSC 1

