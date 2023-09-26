Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Entries For SLSNZ Pool Rescue Championship Surge

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) says a significant surge in entries for this year’s Pool Rescue Championships is a testament to the growing enthusiasm for the sport.

The Championships represent the pinnacle of Pool Rescue in New Zealand, showcasing a range of vital surf lifesaving skills and techniques that are honed in pool environments. These skills are essential for equipping our surf lifeguards and aspiring members with the expertise needed to ensure the safety of beachgoers.

Set to take place at Auckland’s Sir Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre from 29 September to 1 October, there will be around 400 races over three days, with participants ranging from 10 years old to 77 years old.

Races include a mixture of individual and team relay events incorporating swimming with fins, swimming under floating obstacles, and rescuing patients with tubes or manikins off the bottom of the pool.

This year’s event is set to be busy with 431 entries, a big increase from last year’s 340.

Matt Cairns, SLSNZ National Events Manager, said, “We’re absolutely thrilled with these entry numbers. It shows that our surf lifeguards are keen to put their skills to the test in a fun but competitive environment.

“With these high numbers, it’s also going to be an exciting competition, made possible through the dedication of our volunteers who play an indispensable role. Over 60 volunteers, including event officials, administrators, water crew, and commentators, are coming together to ensure a memorable experience for SLSNZ members.”

Leading the charge is the Red Beach Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) in Whangaparaoa, with 51 competitors. Close behind are the Bay of Plenty’s Papamoa SLSC with 43 participants and Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service with 33.

This year, Australia is also sending a team of 20 athletes, which will add an exciting Trans-Tasman edge to the competition.

Tanya Hamilton, SLSNZ High Performance Sport Manager said, “It’ll be great to have athletes from Australia here competing as this is one of the key selection events ahead of the 2024 World Championships, which will be held on the Gold Coast. New Zealand athletes will be trying to impress!”

SLSNZ will be sharing the action from the pool on its SLSNZ Sport Instagram and Facebook pages. Live results will also be available on Waves Results which can be found here.

Club

Number of Entries
Red Beach SLSC51
Papamoa SLSC43
Mt Maunganui Lifeguard Service33
Mairangi Bay SLSC29
Piha SLSC28
Ōrewa SLSC25
East End SLSC24
Muriwai Volunteer Lifeguard Service Inc24
Omanu SLSC23
Australia20
Sumner SLSC17
Whangamatā SLSC16
Midway SLSC15
Fitzroy SLSC11
Waihi Beach Lifeguard Services Inc10
Raglan SLSC8
Waimārama SLSC8
Waikuku Beach SLSC6
Taylors Mistake SLSC5
Wainui SLSC5
Lyall Bay SLSC4
Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards4
South Brighton SLSC4
Maranui SLSC3
Ōtaki Surf Life Saving Club3
Ōpōtiki SLSC2
Spencer Park SLSC2
Waimairi SLSC2
Ocean Beach Kiwi SLSC1
Ruakākā SLSP1
Waikanae SLSC1
Waipu Cove SLSC1

