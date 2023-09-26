Funding Approval For Kaipara Tourism Facilities

Upgrading the Taharoa Domain day visitor toilet facilities, improving drainage in Mangawhai Community Park, and completing the award-winning Baylys Beach boardwalk are all on the cards for Kaipara District Council’s (KDC) work programme thanks to a cash injection from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF).

A total of $1,123,500 has been awarded to KDC in the latest round of the central Government fund, which supports communities and local councils to improve the visitor experience in their area.

The money is split across three projects. A total of $607,000 has been allocated to upgrading ablution facilities at Pine Beach in Taharoa Domain. Portaloos are currently in place for day visitors, and these will be replaced by a modern toilet block. The options for improved ablution facilities for campers will be discussed at the Taharoa Domain Governance Committee meeting 14 November 2023.

In Mangawhai, February’s extreme weather events highlighted the lack of drainage in some popular areas of Mangawhai Community Park – a valuable community asset enjoyed by many tamariki (children), rangatahi (young people) and their families. $206,500 will go towards improving drainage around the pumptrack and behind the firestation.

At Baylys Beach, $310,000 has been allocated to complete the award-winning boardwalk. The boardwalk, which is currently around 140m in length and follows the road corridor on the beach side, improves pedestrian safety in the area. This will be the second TIF grant the project has received and will connect the boardwalk to the carpark area.

About the Tourism Infrastructure Fund:

The central Government Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF) provides up to $25 million annually for local councils to develop tourism-related infrastructure that supports regions facing pressure from tourism growth and in need of assistance — such as areas with high visitor numbers but small ratepayer bases. Particular priority is given to applications from councils where visitor-related infrastructure has been affected by the recent extreme weather events in the last year.

