Update: Serious Crash, State Highway 3, Patea
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 3:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on State Highway 3
(Patea Road) this afternoon.
The crash, involving a
truck and two cars, was reported to Police at
1.25pm.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and
the road is expected to remain closed until at least 5.30pm
today.
There are no diversions in place and motorists
are asked to delay travel where
possible.
