Update: Serious Crash, State Highway 3, Patea

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 3 (Patea Road) this afternoon.

The crash, involving a truck and two cars, was reported to Police at 1.25pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the road is expected to remain closed until at least 5.30pm today.

There are no diversions in place and motorists are asked to delay travel where possible.

