Genetic Testing Could Provide Leads For Cold Cases

Detective Superintendent Ross McKay:

NZ Police and the institute of Environmental Science Research (ESR) have

begun a trial in the use of a genetic investigative tool on two serious crime

cold cases, Operations Dallington and Sturbridge.

The family of Mellory Manning, who was murdered in Christchurch in December

2008 (Operation Dallington) and Alicia O’Reilly, who was murdered aged 6

years, in Auckland in August 1980 (Operation Sturbridge) have been advised of

these developments.

We acknowledge this is a difficult time for these families and hope we can

provide them with the information they need to seek closure on these

cases.

Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy (FIGG) combines DNA testing with

genealogical research to analyse genetic relationships between individuals

who share very small amounts of inherited DNA with the crime scene DNA sample

using genealogy databases and publicly available records and is being used

internationally to help solve cold cases and identify human remains.

Using techniques like FIGG, has the potential to provide investigative leads

and potentially resolve some of the most serious unsolved crimes.

This is a complex investigative tool and only cases where suitable DNA

evidence has been captured during the criminal investigation would be

considered, after all other investigative avenues have been considered and

exhausted.

To meet New Zealand conditions our forensic service provider, ESR, reassures

that all physical sample testing is completed in New Zealand and extractions

of the digital genetic code will be provided to a third-party international

service provider with no actual DNA material needing to be sent outside of

New Zealand.

Results from genealogy websites, where submitters provide law enforcement

access to their records, are used as the basis of genealogy searching of

publicly available records such as genealogy database, church records and

libraries.

Criteria has been developed and assessed to determine the trials success. A

staged approach to measuring success has been developed and an evaluation of

the trial will be conducted at the conclusion of the use of FIGG for these

two cold cases.

Using techniques like this, provides Police with the opportunity to resolve

these cases and make our communities safer.

