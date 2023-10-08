Man Rescued After Going Overboard, Raglan
Sunday, 8 October 2023, 4:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man who went overboard in Raglan this morning has been
rescued. At about 6:50am this morning Police received
reports of one person who had gone overboard on a chartered
fishing vessel. Police SAR, Coastguard and a Helicopter were
deployed to the area.
The crew of the vessel had been
fishing when a large wave hit and the cabin collapsed,
causing minor injuries to those in the cabin. The man who
went overboard was standing at the back of the vessel and
was swept off by the wave.
Responsibly, he was wearing a
life jacket and had an Emergency Locator Beacon. The man was
located by Coastguard in the water a short time later and
has been transported to hospital to be assessed. Worksafe
and Maritime NZ have been notified. An investigation into
the incident remains
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Glen Johnson: UKRAINE: All Is Far From Quiet On The Eastern Front
The 'Surovikin Line' - a 120-km-wide death trap, densely mined and replete with anti-tank ditches, dragon’s teeth, and layers of trenches - was deliberately constructed to exact a horrific toll on advancing Ukrainian troops. And that is what has happened over the past four months. Ukraine’s forces remain bogged down in a meat grinder, having made marginal gains, and only “breached” the first defensive line near Rabotino, where their soldiers have been funneled into low-ground positions and are assailed from the high ground on three sides. More
Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Divisive Messages On Race
Could be wrong, but I have a hunch that if a male Maori activist entered the home of a National Party candidate uninvited, it would be safe to assume the Police would have done more than wag a finger at them and send them on their way. National would have been screaming to high heaven how this just goes to show that political thugs are threatening to tear asunder the very fabric of our democracy, etc. etc. etc. More