Male Arrested And Charged Following Serious Incident In Maungatapere, Appeal For Further Victims To Come Forward

Whangārei Police have arrested a male in regards to a serious incident in Maungatapere last month.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Whangārei CIB, says Police have been investigating following a report of alleged tailgating and a subsequent robbery on Mangakahia Road on 14 September.

“It was alleged the male tail-gated a vehicle in front of him, before forcing the victim’s vehicle off the road, and forcefully taking an amount of cash.”

Detective Inspector Symonds says Police allege the male has then forced the victim to drive to an ATM to withdraw more money.

“Police investigating this incident have since located and arrested a 20-year-old male in relation to this offending this week.

“He has appeared in the Whangārei District Court and has been remanded in custody.”

The male is due to reappear in the Auckland District Court on 8 November 2023.

As this matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.

Appeal for further victims to come forward:

Detective Inspector Symonds says Police are aware of a number of incidents of similar behaviour in the Maungatapere area, which are being reported onsocial media.

“Police acknowledge the Maungatapere community are understandably concerned by these incidents.

“We want to reassure you we are committed to holding those offenders choosing to engage in this type of behaviour to account.

“However, these incidents must be reported to Police so we can investigate and make appropriate follow up enquiries.

“If you are the victim of this type of behaviour, please call 111 if it is happening now,” says Detective Inspector Symonds.

“Additionally, anyone who has experienced this and has not yet been in touch with Police, is encouraged to do so by contacting us via our 105 service.”

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555.

© Scoop Media

