Purple Dye Spill Along Newton Street, Mt Maunganui
Thursday, 12 October 2023, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
A truck carrying a dye product has spilled purple dye
along Newton Street, Mt Maunganui. The product is a purple
liquid that turns bright blue on contact with
water.
The dye spilled on to the roadway in Newton
Street, around 4 pm yesterday afternoon. The Bay of Plenty
Regional Council and Tauranga City Council’s Pollution
Prevention team were alerted and arrived onsite shortly
after.
The dye is not toxic, but when wet it will turn
a bright blue. Cars that drive over it may have some residue
on their tyres, and if that residue gets wet, it will change
colour. The dye has also been observed along parts of
Hewletts Road.
People who drove through Newton Street
last night or this morning should rinse their tyres on grass
if possible, rather than concrete, to avoid the dye going
into the stormwater system.
If any of the dye does
happen to get into the stormwater system, there may be some
blue discolouration.
Newton Street remains open, with
traffic management in place until the dye is cleaned up.
We’re expecting that to be the end of today. Fulton Hogan
and Downers are managing the clean-up on behalf of the
company involved and working closely with both Tauranga City
and Bay of Plenty Regional
Council.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property
While most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate. According to The Post, at least 20 MPs are claiming up to $45,000/yr from the taxpayer to stay in Wellington homes they themselves own, including Christopher Luxon who, since the start of 2021, has claimed around $90,000 to live in his own house in Wellington. More
Gordon Campbell: On The Attacks On Israel & Gaza
On the day after the Hamas attacks, the Jewish newspaper Haaretz concluded that only a few options were available to Israel’s leaders and all of them were bad. Three days later, the 150 Israeli hostages seem to have been left to the mercy of their captors, and to the random luck of survival amid the relentless Israeli air strikes being carried out on Gaza’s centres of population. If this is a war - and Netanyahu has said that it is - neither side has obeyed the international rules of war set out in the Geneva Convention of 1949 and the Rome Statute. More