Ruakākā Homicide: Scene Examination Completed, Enquiries Ongoing

The homicide investigation underway in Ruakākā is continuing to make progress, with enquiries carrying on this evening.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Whangārei CIB, says Police have been at

Peter Snell Road since the early hours of this morning after a man was found deceased.

“A scene guard has been in place today while a scene examination was carried out, and this has now been completed.

“Cordons have now lifted on Peter Snell Road and we can advise traffic diversions are no longer in place.”

Detective Inspector Symonds says a post mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will be carried out over the coming days.

“Police will likely be able to release more details about the man after these processes have been completed.

“While there are a number of details Police are unable to comment on at this stage, we again are reassuring the Ruakākā community that the investigation team is committed to holding those responsible to account.

“We will continue to proactively provide updates as the investigation allows,” he says.

Police urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch.

