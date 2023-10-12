Ruakākā Homicide: Scene Examination Completed, Enquiries Ongoing
Thursday, 12 October 2023, 6:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The homicide investigation underway in Ruakākā is
continuing to make progress, with enquiries carrying on this
evening.
Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Whangārei
CIB, says Police have been at
Peter Snell Road since
the early hours of this morning after a man was found
deceased.
“A scene guard has been in place today
while a scene examination was carried out, and this has now
been completed.
“Cordons have now lifted on Peter
Snell Road and we can advise traffic diversions are no
longer in place.”
Detective Inspector Symonds says a
post mortem examination and formal identification of the
victim will be carried out over the coming
days.
“Police will likely be able to release more
details about the man after these processes have been
completed.
“While there are a number of details
Police are unable to comment on at this stage, we again are
reassuring the Ruakākā community that the investigation
team is committed to holding those responsible to
account.
“We will continue to proactively provide
updates as the investigation allows,” he
says.
Police urge anyone with information who has not
yet spoken to us to please get in
touch.
