Police Seeking Witnesses Following Assault, Titahi Bay
Friday, 13 October 2023, 7:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking to speak to members of the public who
approached a young woman who had been the victim of an
assault near Whitehouse Road/Kapiti Crescent Titahi Bay,
between the hours of 10 and 11pm on Friday 6
October.
A 48-year-old man has been arrested in
relation to the incident and is due to appear in Porirua
District Court on 17 October.
The victim has advised
Police that members of the public approached her following
the incident to check on her welfare.
Police would
like to obtain witness statements from these members of the
public.
If you can help, please contact Police on 105
and reference file number:
231007/6592.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Last Stand
The surge, the surge. It was within the margin of error in one poll and the increase in Labour support in the other poll still wouldn’t change the outcome. Yet the surge has provided a hint of drama to a campaign where the victory of the centre right bloc was generally agreed to be a sure thing. Why might this be happening? One factor is that Chris Hipkins has finally been talking like an aggressively Labour PM instead of just peevishly counter-punching at the worrisome details of a campaign agenda that National was allowed to set. More
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property
While most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis, a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate. According to The Post, at least twenty MPs claim up to $45,000 a year from the taxpayer to stay in Wellington homes they themselves own, including Christopher Luxon who, since the start of 2021, has claimed around $90,000 to live in his own house in Wellington. More