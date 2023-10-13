Police Seeking Witnesses Following Assault, Titahi Bay

Police are seeking to speak to members of the public who approached a young woman who had been the victim of an assault near Whitehouse Road/Kapiti Crescent Titahi Bay, between the hours of 10 and 11pm on Friday 6 October.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident and is due to appear in Porirua District Court on 17 October.

The victim has advised Police that members of the public approached her following the incident to check on her welfare.

Police would like to obtain witness statements from these members of the public.

If you can help, please contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 231007/6592.

