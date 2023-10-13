Update: Serious Crash, Main Road North, Timberlea, Upper Hutt
Friday, 13 October 2023, 9:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to confirm one person has
died following a two vehicle crash on Main Road North,
Timberlea, Upper Hutt this afternoon.
The crash was
reported to Police at 1.25pm.
One other person was
transported to hospital with moderate
injuries.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are ongoing.
The road has now
reopened.
