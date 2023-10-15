Fire, Wellington Central
Sunday, 15 October 2023, 7:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a fire at a building on Ghuznee
Street, Wellington Central to assist Fire and Emergency in
containing the scene and managing traffic in the
area.
Staff were notified of reports of smoke coming
from the building around 2:35pm.
Police are speaking
to those who were in the area at the time to determine the
cause of the fire.
The road is closed where Ghuznee
Street intersects with Cuba Street and Taranaki
Street.
Foot traffic and motorists in the area are
being diverted and are advised to avoid the
area.
