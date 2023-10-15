Fire, Wellington Central

Police are responding to a fire at a building on Ghuznee Street, Wellington Central to assist Fire and Emergency in containing the scene and managing traffic in the area.

Staff were notified of reports of smoke coming from the building around 2:35pm.

Police are speaking to those who were in the area at the time to determine the cause of the fire.

The road is closed where Ghuznee Street intersects with Cuba Street and Taranaki Street.

Foot traffic and motorists in the area are being diverted and are advised to avoid the area.

