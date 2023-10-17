Future Connect Transport Planning Tool Updated Ahead Of New RLTP

Future Connect, Auckland Transport’s (AT) long-term view of the region’s transport system, has undergone its first major update since being released in 2021.

The online interactive platform and supporting documents map out Auckland’s transport network, highlighting key areas with the most critical issues and opportunities for improvement. Future Connect helps AT develop its 10-year investment strategy, the Regional Land Transport Plan (RLTP).

With a new RLTP being written next year, Future Connect has been updated, shifting its focus from 2021-2031 to 2024-2034. Among other improvements, the interactive platform now fully incorporates the walking network and highlights transport equity.

AT Head of Integrated Network Planning Andrew McGill says the update brings Future Connect in line with the latest thinking and data.

“Our Strategic Networks, the most critical links in Auckland’s transport system, have been revised to account for recently completed projects as well as updated plans.

“In addition to environment and safety, our Transport System Analysis now also looks at equity. This allows users to see which areas and communities are not being adequately served by the transport network,” Mr McGill says.

“To reflect these changes, we have refreshed our Focus Areas, the biggest challenges for Auckland’s transport network over the next decade.

“Feedback from our users has also helped us make improvements to the platform,” Mr McGill says.

Future Connect is significant for people working on, or interested in, Auckland’s transport network, including local and central government agencies, private developers and industry. It is an important resource for AT and its stakeholders to support informed and evidence-based decision-making.

“Future Connect does not propose any new projects, but rather, it articulates our long-term network and where we need to make changes to achieve it,” Mr McGill says.

The Future Connect platform will be continually updated as new infrastructure is delivered, with major updates scheduled every three years to coincide with AT’s three-yearly RLTP planning cycle.

To learn more about Future Connect and to use the interactive mapping tool please visit www.at.govt.nz/FutureConnect

