Fatal train incident, Selwyn
Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 11:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died after being struck by a train on
Mathias Street, near State Highway 73, Darfield.
The
incident was reported around 7:15am.
The Serious Crash
Unit is at the scene conducting a scene
examination.
State Highway 73 remains
closed.
Enquiries into the circumstances of what
happened are
ongoing.
In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More