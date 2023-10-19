Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hurunui Residents Encouraged To Get Involved In Their Plan For Their Reserves

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 8:54 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

Hurunui residents are being encouraged to get involved in planning for the use and future potential of their reserves and green spaces.

“Hurunui is fortunate to have some wonderful reserves and greenspaces that are enjoyed by our communities. We love to see people using our spaces and we take care to manage them responsibly and appropriately for the community,” said Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black.

“How our reserves look and are used is managed by specific policies in our district’s Reserves Management Plan. Times change, however, and the plans needs to be updated to reflect what’s actually happening on our reserves, as well as their development potential.”

Council’s Corporate Planner Maria Edgar said a full review of the Reserves Management Plan was last completed over 12 years ago.

“The Reserves Management Plan covers all Council-owned and administered recreation reserves and includes a set of policies that provide a consistent approach to how we manage our reserves.

“We’re asking our communities to provide their comments and suggestions on these policies, which guide us in how we manage Hurunui’s reserves, sportsgrounds, greenspaces and parks,” Edgar said.

The review of the General Policies in the Reserves Management Plan goes out for feedback on Wednesday October 18, 2023 and closes at 5pm on Thursday November 16, 2023.

“From public access to play equipment to grounds and field maintenance – it’s all captured in the polices. Whether you are a sports group, a community organisation or simply enjoy using our reserves, we would love to hear your feedback,” Edgar said.

Feedback can be provided through Council’s website at https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/reservesmanagementplan or by emailing feedback@hurunui.govt.nz or visiting Council’s service centres or libraries.

“We will collate all the feedback to shape the draft Reserves Management Plan, which we will bring to the community for comment next year,” said Edgar.

