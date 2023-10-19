Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pacific And Māori Partnership With Porirua City Council Strengthened

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua City Council signed off its new Māori and Pacific strategies this morning, in an emotive meeting full of tears, applause and song.

At its regular Te Puna Kōrero meeting, councillors and Porirua Mayor Anita Baker adopted "Ola Kamataga - Beginning of Life 2024-2027: Pacific Strategy for Porirua City", along with the Māori Strategic Plan, called "Maungaroa 2050". The two were developed together and will be in place in time to align with Council’s Long-term Plan, which is developed next year.

Around 50 people packed the Council chamber’s public gallery to support the strategies, and emotional waiata were performed to celebrate their adoption.

In introducing Ola Kamataga, Senior Partnership Advisor Pacific, Dr Taima Fagaloa, said it was a milestone moment to be able to present something that strengthens "our story, our history, our people", and is a genuine, responsive partnership between Council and Pacific people in Porirua.

Manager Strategic Māori Steve Kenny, meanwhile, said Maungaroa 2050 was aspirational, and needed to be as it was designed to safeguard future wellbeing, as communities and the population continue to change.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said the city’s large Pacific and Māori population means this work is important. More than a quarter of people living in Porirua are Pacific, while about a fifth are Māori.

The strategies will aim to improve the already-strong relationships Council has with both communities, which includes the well-established working relationship with mana whenua Ngāti Toa.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"It makes sense that, in the everyday mahi that we do for our city, and looking forward, that there are strategies in place to guide us, ensuring that Māori and Pacific people are included and engaged, and we’re looking at positive outcomes for sectors of our population that don’t always have a voice when it comes to local government," Mayor Baker said.

"We have high aspirations for all our people, so this work matters. We embrace and celebrate the diversity we have in our city, so these strategies can only strengthen that."

The strategies are likely to have an official launch next month.

They are not on our website yet, but the two documents can be found in the agenda for the 19 October Te Puna Kōrero, in the Meetings section on our website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Divisive Plans To Heal Our Divisions


As we wait for crime to cease, rents to fall, and food prices to plummet, how does the Luxon government propose to heal the divisions that have come to divide this divided nation? Allegedly, these divisions have been caused by the twin hobgoblins of (a) co-governance and (b) vaccine mandates that infringed on our God-given right to put our fellow workers, patients and students at greater risk of catching a deadly disease. So far, the people complaining about how divided we have become don’t seem to be feeling under any obligation to make concessions or compromise so that the healing can begin. Funny that. More

Bryce Edwards: More Ex-Labour Ministers Move Into Lobbying


In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More

 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 