Fatal Crash, Waipu - Northland

Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash in Waipu this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the crash involving multiple vehicles, at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Shoemaker Road, around 1.55pm.

Sadly one person received critical injuries and has since died at the scene.

Police extend their condolences to their family at this difficult time.

Four other people have received injuries ranging from serious to minor and have been transported to hospital.

A scene examination has been completed, however drivers can expect delays.

We thank motorists for their patience.

