Fatigue Stop Ahead Of The Long Weekend A Success
Friday, 20 October 2023, 8:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A fatigue stop in Eastern District this afternoon was a
resounding success, with nearly 1000 breath tests conducted
and large numbers of people stopping for a cuppa as they
headed away for the long weekend.
The stop on State
Highway 5 between Taupo and Hawke’s Bay, just west of the
Mohaka Bridge, was staffed by Eastern District Road Policing
as well as our Road to Zero partner, RoadSafe Hawke’s
Bay.
The refreshment stop included free tea, coffee,
and water, as well as muffins, biscuits, and fruit, as well
as porta-loos.
Between 1:15pm and 4:15pm today,
vehicles travelling both ways were stopped, and every driver
breath tested. There were 986 tests conducted, with only two
indicating alcohol.
No driver was over the
limit.
Sergeant Steve Murray of the Impairment
Prevention Team says there were also 86 members of the
public who took the opportunity to stop for a refreshment,
as well as chat with staff.
Comments received at the
checkpoint and rest stop include: “Great to see you guys
looking after us,”
“I came through here last year
and was hoping you would be here again,”
“I wish
police back in our country did this,”
and “this is
awesome and a great idea.”
Sergeant Murray says it
was particularly pleasing that drivers had planned ahead and
identified rest stops on their journey.
“The very
minimal alcohol indication highlighted that drivers are
listening, and not driving while impaired, as well as
ensuring they are refreshed for their
journey.”
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Bryce Edwards: Who’s Advising The New National Government?
Who will the new National Government listen to when it decides how to govern? An early indication may be seen in who Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon has brought in to train his new MPs and ministers.
It was reported on Monday by Newstalk ZB that, because Luxon acknowledges his team’s lack of governing experience, the party has brought in some senior figures from the past. Luxon told Mike Hosking that Steven Joyce, Bill English and Wayne Eagleson have been coaching his caucus on how to be MPs and ministers, and how to lead the public service. More
Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Selective Morality On Gaza
Here’s the sound of MFAT blowing its own trumpet as it celebrated the 25th anniversary of our genuinely heroic role in alerting the international community to the Rwanda genocide:
Calling for the Council to recognise that genocide was being perpetrated against the Tutsi population, and urging the UN to strengthen its peacekeeping measures at a time when others looked to disengage from Africa, New Zealand used its presidency to call for action. Too bad we have not done anything remotely similar with respect to the genocidal situation unfolding in Gaza. More