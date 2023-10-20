Fatigue Stop Ahead Of The Long Weekend A Success

A fatigue stop in Eastern District this afternoon was a resounding success, with nearly 1000 breath tests conducted and large numbers of people stopping for a cuppa as they headed away for the long weekend.

The stop on State Highway 5 between Taupo and Hawke’s Bay, just west of the Mohaka Bridge, was staffed by Eastern District Road Policing as well as our Road to Zero partner, RoadSafe Hawke’s Bay.

The refreshment stop included free tea, coffee, and water, as well as muffins, biscuits, and fruit, as well as porta-loos.

Between 1:15pm and 4:15pm today, vehicles travelling both ways were stopped, and every driver breath tested. There were 986 tests conducted, with only two indicating alcohol.

No driver was over the limit.

Sergeant Steve Murray of the Impairment Prevention Team says there were also 86 members of the public who took the opportunity to stop for a refreshment, as well as chat with staff.

Comments received at the checkpoint and rest stop include: “Great to see you guys looking after us,”

“I came through here last year and was hoping you would be here again,”

“I wish police back in our country did this,”

and “this is awesome and a great idea.”

Sergeant Murray says it was particularly pleasing that drivers had planned ahead and identified rest stops on their journey.

“The very minimal alcohol indication highlighted that drivers are listening, and not driving while impaired, as well as ensuring they are refreshed for their journey.”

