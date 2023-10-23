Update: Missing Kayaker, Kāpiti Coast
Monday, 23 October 2023, 8:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Enquiries to locate a woman who paddled out to sea in a
kayak from Raumati Beach on Saturday 21 October are
ongoing.
The woman is believed to be Michaela Leger,
aged 29, from Ōtaki, who is currently
missing.
Despite an extensive search by air, land and
sea, we have not yet located Michaela or the yellow
two-person kayak she was in.
Police would like to
thank our various search and rescue partners for their work
so far to locate Michaela, including LandSar, Coastguard,
Surf Lifesaving NZ, the Department of Conservation, and the
Royal New Zealand Airforce (RNZAF).
Police are
extremely concerned for Michaela and are working to support
her whānau.
We know there will be lots of people out
and about at beaches and in the water around the region
today, and we’re asking people to keep an eye out for a
yellow two-person kayak like the one in the attached
photo.
If anyone has information which could assist
our enquiries, they’re asked to contact Police via 105 and
quote file number
231022/0452.
