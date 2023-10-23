Update: Missing Kayaker, Kāpiti Coast

Enquiries to locate a woman who paddled out to sea in a kayak from Raumati Beach on Saturday 21 October are ongoing.

The woman is believed to be Michaela Leger, aged 29, from Ōtaki, who is currently missing.

Despite an extensive search by air, land and sea, we have not yet located Michaela or the yellow two-person kayak she was in.

Police would like to thank our various search and rescue partners for their work so far to locate Michaela, including LandSar, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving NZ, the Department of Conservation, and the Royal New Zealand Airforce (RNZAF).

Police are extremely concerned for Michaela and are working to support her whānau.

We know there will be lots of people out and about at beaches and in the water around the region today, and we’re asking people to keep an eye out for a yellow two-person kayak like the one in the attached photo.

If anyone has information which could assist our enquiries, they’re asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 231022/0452.

