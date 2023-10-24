Information Sought Following Suspicious Fire In Oamaru

Oamaru Police are investigating following a fire at a residential address on the corner of Stuart and Perth Streets, yesterday morning between 8am and 9:15am.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

Police along with FENZ responded to the fire at around 9:15am, there were no injuries.

Police seek information from anyone who may have witnessed a suspicious vehicle or person/s in in the area between 7:30am and 9:15am.

If you have information that can assist Police with our enquiries, please contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 231018/8112.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

