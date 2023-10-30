Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrests Made And Firearms Seized As Police Continue Work To Disrupt Gang Activity In Gisborne

Monday, 30 October 2023, 12:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Arrests made and firearms seized as Police continue work to disrupt gang activity in Gisborne

Four gang members have been arrested and charged with firearms related offences, following a number of shootings in Gisborne on 13 and 15 October.

Three of those men, aged 24, 26, and 33 were arrested as a result of three search warrants at Gisborne residential addresses last week.

The fourth man, aged 31, was arrested following a search warrant at a residential address in Gisborne last Friday. At that warrant, Police also seized a firearm and ammunition.

Police continue work to disrupt gang activity in Gisborne as part of Operation Medial with investigations into the firearms incidents in early September and early October continuing and further arrests likely.

Police across Tairāwhiti, including Wairoa, will maintain a visible presence and continue to focus on gangs and the harm they cause.

The community has provided valuable information, helping Police to determine what’s occurred and who was involved. We ask anyone who has further information to please contact Police.

The community’s support is appreciated, and can often be the key to determine what occurred and holding those responsible to account.

If you see any unlawful activity or have any information which may assist Police in our investigations, please contact Police on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers.org(link is external).

Three of the arrested men are scheduled to appear in Gisborne District Court today, Monday 30 October.

The 31-year-old faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, along with other charges linked to separate incidents in early September. The 26-year-old faces charges of wilful damage and threatening to kill, and the 24-year-old faces charges of robbery and discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate.

The 33-year-old man is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court Wednesday 8 November on charges of unlawful possession of shot gun ammunition, breach of prison release conditions, and possession of cannabis.

© Scoop Media

