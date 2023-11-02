Local catches youths in the act, three arrested - Flat Bush
Thursday, 2 November 2023, 10:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have stopped three young people attempting to
break into vehicles in the Flat Bush area
overnight.
The group were spotted by an eagle-eyed
member of the public interfering with vehicles on Belinda
Avenue just before midnight.
“Our staff responded
and located the trio trying to break into a number of cars
on the street,” Counties Manukau East Area Prevention
Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook says.
They were all
arrested and taken into custody at the scene.
The
three youths aged 15, 16, and 17 have since been referred to
youth aid.
“If something suspicious is happening in
your neighbourhood and you see it, don’t hesitate to call
police. We will respond and hold those involved
accountable,” Inspector Cook says.
Police continue
to encourage the community to report offending or suspicious
activity as it happens by calling 111.
Report other
matters by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On How The Americans Helped Put Hamas In Power In Gaza
To all intents, Hamas suddenly sprang out from behind the Oort Cloud on October 7 as a force of incomprehensible evil... Just when some important items on Israel’s agenda had been proceeding more or less according to plan. With strong backing from the Biden administration, Israel was about to conclude negotiations with Saudi Arabia on a deal to normalise diplomatic relations. It also seemed that Israel might get that prized deal across the line without having to make major concessions to the Palestinians, such as, say, Israel withdrawing from the West Bank and the Golan Heights. The West could be relied on to greet the Saudi deal as a major step towards “peace” in the Middle East, even though once again, this “peace” would have come largely at the expense of the Palestinians. More