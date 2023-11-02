Local catches youths in the act, three arrested - Flat Bush

Police have stopped three young people attempting to break into vehicles in the Flat Bush area overnight.

The group were spotted by an eagle-eyed member of the public interfering with vehicles on Belinda Avenue just before midnight.

“Our staff responded and located the trio trying to break into a number of cars on the street,” Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook says.

They were all arrested and taken into custody at the scene.

The three youths aged 15, 16, and 17 have since been referred to youth aid.

“If something suspicious is happening in your neighbourhood and you see it, don’t hesitate to call police. We will respond and hold those involved accountable,” Inspector Cook says.

Police continue to encourage the community to report offending or suspicious activity as it happens by calling 111.

Report other matters by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

