Second Arrest In Ellerslie Homicide

Police have located and arrested a second person in relation to the murders of Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and Mei Han Chong at an Ellerslie address last Sunday morning.

A 26-year-old man was located at an address in Glenfield on Friday evening and taken into custody.

He has been charged in relation to both murders and will appear in the Auckland District Court this morning, Saturday 11 November.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City CIB, says Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation.

“The investigation team has worked hard to reach this point.

“While arrests have been made, there are still a number of enquiries yet to be completed.

“We can advise the scene examination has now been completed at the Greenhithe area where Ms Chong was located.

“A post-mortem is due to take place this morning,” Detective Inspector Beard says.

“Police are continuing to provide support to the family at the centre of this tragic incident.”

