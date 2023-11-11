UPDATE - Police Launch Homicide Enquiry Following Death In Stoke, Nelson

Attributed to Detective Inspector Lex Bruning.

Tasman Police can advise that one person has died following a serious incident in Stoke last night and a homicide investigation is underway.

Police attended a property on Orchard Street around 7pm where a man was located with critical injuries.

He was transported to hospital where he subsequently passed away.

Our thoughts are with his family and Police will work to support them through this difficult time as we investigate to give them answers.

Those involved are believed to be known to each other.

We would like to hear from anyone who has a white BMW X5 station wagon with the registration BMW693.

We believe this vehicle is of interest to the investigation and are seeking to locate it.

A scene guard remains in place at the Orchard Street and Police are working to determine exactly what happened.

The scene examination is due to take place today and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105 and reference file number 231110/4270.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

