Police Make A Beeline For Weekend Gang Event

Police swarmed Counties Manukau South during the weekend, resulting in six arrests and more than 70 fines issued following a planned gang event.

Police were monitoring a Killer Beez gang presence in the Ramarama area in relation to a pre-planned event on 10, 11 and 12 November.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter says Police had clear expectations around how those involved needed to behave on the day and gang members were informed Police would respond to any issues.

Inspector Hunter says Police stopped 117 vehicles across the weekend as part of the event, with five impounded and six licences suspended.

“Three of those five impounded vehicles had previously failed to stop for Police,” he says.

“Those arrested and summonsed are facing a range of charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, breach of bail, possession of methamphetamine and failing to give details.

"Notably, one of the members attending was arrested for the same bail breach offence on Saturday and then again on Sunday.

“Police also issued 71 infringements for behaviour, relating to a variety of offences including driving without an appropriate driver’s licence, riding a motorcycle without a helmet and failing to stop.

“Our staff work hard to ensure our communities are kept safe and in general, we were pleased with how this week’s event went.

“However, the number of arrests and infringements reiterates Police’s concerns with these types of events.

“We hope this sends a clear message to both the gangs and the wider community that Police do not tolerate unlawful behaviour and will work hard to hold people to account.”

Additionally, Police will be reviewing information and evidence gathered during from the weekend as part of our wider enquiries.

“This may lead to further arrests and charges,” Inspector Hunter says.

Police are always on the lookout for dangerous driving behaviour.

We continue to ask anyone who observes dangerous or nuisance driving as it is occurring is asked to contact 111. Alternatively, if you have information which may assist us contact Police via our 105 phone service, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

