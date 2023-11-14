Information Sought Following Burglary, Hamilton Lake Area

Police investigating a burglary at a residential property in the Hamilton Lake area are appealing to the community for information.

The incident is reported to have occurred between 2pm and 3pm on Wednesday 8 November.

Police are looking for any sightings of a man matching the following description:

• Aged in 20’s

• Wearing a black cap backwards

• White t-shirt

• Black pants

Residents or businesses with CCTV cameras in the area are asked to please check their footage for any sightings of this male in that time period.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to contact Hamilton Police by calling 105, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using Update Report and quoting file number 231108/5906.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

