Police Release CCTV Image In Wilful Damage Investigation

23 November

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in an investigation into wilful

damage at a Takapuna office.

The incident occurred at around 1.30am this morning, Thursday 23 November, on

Earnoch Avenue.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill says Police have obtained CCTV footage of

the incident.

“We would like to identify this individual, and I’m asking anyone who

knows who they are to get in touch.

“Likewise anyone with information about this incident, or similar reports

of wilful damage in the early hours, is asked to contact Police so that we

can hold these offenders to account.”

The public can contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105. Please reference file number 231123/9959.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by

calling 0800 555 111.

