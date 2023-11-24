UPDATE - Emails Sent To Multiple Premises

Police are confident that emails received by a number of organisations on 23 Novemberare from the same source, and Cybercrime Unit staff are working to identifythe origin.

We would like to reassure the affected organisations that Police are takingthis matter seriously and we appreciate today has been nerve-wracking.

We do not believe there is any actual threat to those that received theemail, and we thank those affected for working alongside Police.

Enquiries into the matter remain ongoing and the complex task of identifyingthe origin of the email is underway.

