McLauchlan Street, Springlands Works

McLauchlan Street’s water main is about to undergo a $1.7M upgrade.

The work is to replace the existing old and under sized water main the full length of McLauchlan Street from Nelson Street to Old Renwick Road and will extend 800 metres along Old Renwick Road to the west and 200 metres to the east.

It’s part of Council’s continued upgrade of services, planned in several phases with initial work starting on 16 January next year and scheduled to finish in October 2024.

Operations have been planned to start during summer school holidays to minimise disruption for students, teachers and parents at the Girls’ College and Bohally Intermediate. Fulton Hogan is the main contractor.

The new watermain provides for growth to the north of Old Renwick Road replacing an ageing water pipe, Council’s Projects Engineer Graeme Jackson said.

“The work caters for future expansion of that area,” he said. “The pipes in McLauchlan Street are old so it is a timely upgrade. The new PVC pipes will be bigger and more resilient.”

Fulton Hogan will aim to keep disruption to a minimum for both residents and locals, but Mr Jackson acknowledges that with McLauchlan Street being a busy road that may not always be possible.

“We will not close the road, but we will have stop-go boards in place with a one-way system and some parking will be restricted on McLauchlan Street,” he said.

Motorists are encouraged to take alternative routes where possible.

