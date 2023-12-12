McLauchlan Street, Springlands Works

McLauchlan Street’s water main is about to undergo a
$1.7M upgrade.
The work is to replace the existing old
and under sized water main the full length of McLauchlan
Street from Nelson Street to Old Renwick Road and will
extend 800 metres along Old Renwick Road to the west and 200
metres to the east.
It’s part of Council’s
continued upgrade of services, planned in several phases
with initial work starting on 16 January next year and
scheduled to finish in October 2024.
Operations have
been planned to start during summer school holidays to
minimise disruption for students, teachers and parents at
the Girls’ College and Bohally Intermediate. Fulton Hogan
is the main contractor.
The new watermain provides for
growth to the north of Old Renwick Road replacing an ageing
water pipe, Council’s Projects Engineer Graeme Jackson
said.
“The work caters for future expansion of that
area,” he said. “The pipes in McLauchlan Street are old
so it is a timely upgrade. The new PVC pipes will be bigger
and more resilient.”
Fulton Hogan will aim to keep
disruption to a minimum for both residents and locals, but
Mr Jackson acknowledges that with McLauchlan Street being a
busy road that may not always be possible.
“We will
not close the road, but we will have stop-go boards in place
with a one-way system and some parking will be restricted on
McLauchlan Street,” he said.
Motorists are
encouraged to take alternative routes where
possible.
