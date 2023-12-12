Information Sought Following Firearms Incident, Napier

Hawke's Bay Police are investigating a firearms incident in Greenmeadows last night and are appealing to the public for information.

About 8:20pm, shots were fired at a home on Clement Place, though thankfully no one was injured. Armed Police responded as a precaution and enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.

Police do not believe there any risk to the wider public following this incident.

Police would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone that may have CCTV footage that can assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Police by calling 105, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 231211/9162.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org(link is external)

