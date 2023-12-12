Expect Delays On SH1 Between Papakura And Takanini

NZ Transport Agency, Waka Kotahi is advising road users that due to a truck breakdown there is heavy congestion on State Highway 1 northbound between Papakura and Takanini.

Traffic is still able to use two lanes however motorists can expect delays past Drury.

We expect the afternoon peak will be affected and urge motorists to expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

