Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Building Customs Drug Detection Across The Pacific

Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 3:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

Frontline Customs officers and officials from 18 Pacific nations have been welcomed for a week-long training and visit focussed on illicit drug smuggling, which is being co-hosted by the New Zealand Customs Service and Oceania Customs Organisation (OCO).

Following a ceremony held at the Te Manukanuka o Hoturoa Marae near Auckland Airport (Monday 11 December), the drug identification training is being held at Customs’ premises for the rest of the week.

The training aims to provide participants with enhanced skillsets in detecting, identifying and handling drugs, as well as training on relevant legislation and further insight into Customs’ operational areas.

New Zealand Customs Director International, Joe Cannon, says the Pacific region is a known transit point for illicit drugs, driven by transnational organised crime groups and the rising demand and drug prices in New Zealand and Australia. Drug trafficking also has a huge impact on the health, security and economies of Pacific Island states.

“We are pleased to be working with the Oceania Customs Organisation to support the capability development of our Pacific colleagues.

“Drug seizures at the New Zealand border show the volume of illegal drugs is increasing and criminals are using increasingly sophisticated techniques to smuggle harmful drugs into our communities for profit.

“Training opportunities such as this help customs agencies to share experiences and expertise to enhance our collective ability to stay one step ahead of transnational organised crime groups. By helping to protect each other's borders, we are strengthening our own border too,” says Mr Cannon.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

OCO Head of Secretariat, Nancy T. Oraka, said the Pacific market’s increasing demand has made the region a focal point for drug traffickers. “The Pacific region with its sprawling archipelagos serves as a transhipment hub for organised criminal groups trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine. These illicit substances journey from the Americas, Europe and Asia, finding their way to lucrative markets in the Pacific Islands.

“I acknowledge New Zealand Customs Service and all our partners that have ensured this training is held. We are the first line of defence for our borders and it is our duty to protect our nations, our people, our children.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Customs Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy


At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. However, if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers – just the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act 30 years ago - then putting ACT in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense... More

Scoop Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact it had... More


 
 
Govt: NZ Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity

New Zealand has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, Minister Judith Collins says... More

ACT: Call To Abolish Human Rights Commission

“The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson... More


Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

EDS examined the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change and oceans and fisheries policies in a recent Newsroom opinion piece. The BIMs take a deeper dive into each portfolio and set out EDS’s key asks of each Minister... More


Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 