Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Hau Kōmaru National Waka Hourua Board States No Association To Protest At Te Papa

Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Te Hau Komaru

Following the act of protest on the Treaty exhibit at Te Papa Tongarewa, Te Hau Kōmaru National Waka Hourua Charitable Trust, has clarified it and none of its associated waka hourua trusts are connected to the group called ‘Te Waka Hourua’.

“Te Hau Kōmaru and the established waka hourua trust and organisations who actively work in their communities in environmental and educational programmes across Aotearoa are in no way connected to the group Te Waka Hourua, and the use of waka imagery by this rōpū is inappropriate,” says Co-chair of Te Hau Kōmaru Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr.

Te Hau Kōmaru have reached out to the group and asked for them to consider a name change.

Formed in 2021, Te Hau Kōmaru was established to support kaupapa waka hourua throughout Aotearoa. Te Hau Kōmaru Board is a collective of kaupapa waka experts voted in as representatives of the different rohe to guide, advise and inform on mātauranga waka with a focus on protection of kaupapa and kōrero waka, while sharing and keeping mātauranga waka alive.

“While we do not wish to comment on the specific act of protest, Te Hau Kōmaru has a well established relationship with Te Papa Tongarewa and we feel it is important to speak out as the waka hourua exhibition that our community has been involved in sits close to where this protest took place,’’ says Barclay-Kerr.

“We take our role as kaitiaki and kaihautū of kaupapa waka hourua very seriously whether that be in promoting its revitalisation or speaking out on inappropriate use of the mātauranga that comes with it.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We agree with the whakaaro that the English version of Te Tiriti does not accurately represent the Māori version, however we encourage this rōpū to reconsider a more appropriate name. They are not waka hourua practitioners and criminal acts associated with that name could have a negative impact on the future of an important kaupapa Māori,” says Barclay-Kerr.

Te Hau Kōmaru emerged following the TUIA 250 Commemorations of 2019 to support kaupapa waka hourua. The goal was to establish and support a national body, develop a strategy and support voyaging events and activities. In December 2020, key waka hourua experts met to discuss the development of a national body and strategy and the following outcomes were identified:

  • That the public awareness of kaupapa waka hourua is further enhanced
  • That a national waka hourua body is established
  • That a national waka hourua strategy is progressed
  • That mātauranga waka hourua is acknowledged and shared

The strategy identifies areas in which Te Hau Kōmaru will not only enhance the awareness of kaupapa waka hourua but how it will protect it, especially in the lead up to the bi-annual Te Hau Kōmaru National Waka Hourua Festival taking place in Kaiteretere in April 2024.

More information on Te Hau Kōmaru, kaupapa waka hourua and the progress of the group’s National Strategy can be found at www.tehaukomaru.org.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Hau Komaru on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy


At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. However, if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers – just the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act 30 years ago - then putting ACT in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense... More

Scoop Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact it had... More


 
 
Govt: NZ Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity

New Zealand has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, Minister Judith Collins says... More

ACT: Call To Abolish Human Rights Commission

“The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson... More


Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

EDS examined the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change and oceans and fisheries policies in a recent Newsroom opinion piece. The BIMs take a deeper dive into each portfolio and set out EDS’s key asks of each Minister... More


Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 