Call For Support To Help Those Experiencing Family Violence This Christmas

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 11:31 am
Press Release: Shine

Specialist family violence service Shine is calling for public support for its 12 Days of Christmas appeal to help meet increased demand over the Christmas holiday season.

Shine Services Delivery Manager Daisy Ta’ufo’ou says the festive season can be a time of dread for people as the risk of family violence increases as financial, family and other pressures ramp up.

“We receive more family violence referrals across central Auckland at this time of year so we are calling for public support to help meet this demand through our 12 days of Christmas appeal.

“Each day for 12 days from December 13, we will post on social media different ways that the public can help people fleeing or addressing family violence. These range from the cost of a hot meal for a woman and her children in refuge to a new phone for a Shine client that won’t be tracked by their partner, face-to-face support from Shine advocates and support for the whole family.”

Every donation to Shine can make a meaningful impact in breaking the cycle of family violence.

When Steph’s* world turned upside down, Shine was able to give her the essential support she needed. She arrived at a Shine refuge just days before giving birth to her third child. Our refuge staff helped her make a birth plan and provided baby clothes and bedding — everything Steph needed for her new baby and her other two children.

We also helped her formulate a safety plan for herself and her children. Soon afterwards, we helped Steph access counselling and develop a protection plan for her children — who also received counselling through KIDshine.

Steph stayed at our Shine refuge with her children for four months. When she left, she entered a transitional house that our Shine advocate organised. Our team also helped her find permanent accommodation.

“By supporting 12 Days of Christmas, people are helping Shine provide practical support to people like Steph who experience family violence. Family violence is not only physical violence, it is often behaviours used to control the other person, or make them feel afraid, threatened, or intimidated.

“Our goal is to help people heal and get back on their feet and start rebuilding their lives,” says Daisy Ta’ufo’ou.

Over the last year, the demand for support from Shine has increased and the need is greater. The number of self-referrals from men and women wanting to undertake non-violence education has also jumped dramatically.

Shine has supported more than 1200 people – women, children and men – who have experienced family violence, to feel safer through safety planning, advocacy and safe housing in the last 12 months. A further 71 people completed Shine’s much-in-demand non-violence programme for those who use violence, but want to change their behaviour.

Shine provides immediate crisis response, including critical care packs to help with emergency situations, safety planning, support with legal aid and counselling, advocacy and safe houses. People also often need a new phone as well as replacement medication and simple things like a hairbrush as many flee family violence at just a moment’s notice with no possessions or money.

To donate directly to Shine’s 12 days of Christmas Appeal visit: https://shine.grassrootz.com/light-it-orange-2023/donate

* name changed to protect privacy.

