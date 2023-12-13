Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christmas Comes Early For The Recipients Of The 2023/24 Waste Levy Grants

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 11:36 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Coast District Council is delighted to announce the recipients of the 2023/24 Waste Levy Grants.

A small-scale anaerobic digestion pilot to produce energy from organic waste, a cloth nappy trial service, food waste diversion, education programmes, and circular systems and infrastructure to support bottle reuse are among the projects that will boost waste reduction activities across Kāpiti.

Fifteen waste reduction projects shared almost $50,000 in funding through the grants. There were two categories in this round, with a total of $30,000 available for eligible community projects, and a total of $20,000 allocated for business waste reduction.

Council Waste Projects Manager Robbie Stillwell says the grants support a diverse range of initiatives that reduce the volume of waste going to landfill, while also contributing to reducing our carbon footprint.

“When food scraps and other waste decomposes it releases methane gasses, so waste minimisation is being more widely recognised for its potential to reduce landfill emissions,” Mr Stillwell says.

“By diverting waste and resources from landfill these projects are promoting reduction, reuse, and resource recovery while also setting our path towards a low-emissions future.”

The grants are funded through Waste Levy fees paid by waste disposal operators to the Ministry for the Environment, which is then part-allocated to Kāpiti Coast District Council to administer. There is no rates funding for these projects.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Mr Stillwell said it is encouraging that so many community groups and businesses are exploring ways they can minimise their waste.

“We had a record number of applications this round, and we were incredibly impressed by the diversity and innovation of programmes they represented.

“Unfortunately, we have a limited kitty, and are unable to fund everything. We have offered part funding for several projects in order to maxmise the amount that can be achieved.”

The 2023 recipients for the Community Projects category are:

  • Kāpiti Softball Club
  • KapiMana Multiples
  • Ōtaki School Te Kura tuatahi o Ōtaki

The following community projects received part funding:

  • Shoebox Christmas Trust
  • Māoriland Charitable Trust
  • Organic Wealth
  • Juli Hunter Eco Friendly Style
  • The Shed Project Kāpiti Limited
  • St Peter Chanel School
  • Ōtaki Montessori Preschool.

Recipients in the Business Waste Reduction category are:

  • Energise Ōtaki
  • The Bond Store
  • Gratitude Kefir

The following business waste reduction projects received part funding:

  • The Roastery
  • Anam Cara Gardens

For more information on these inspiring community projects and business waste reduction programmes visit Waste levy grants - Kāpiti Coast District Council (kapiticoast.govt.nz).

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense. More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact. More


 
 
Government: Malicious Cyber Activity

NZ has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, says Judith Collins. Her statement follows the UK’s attribution of malicious cyber activity impacting its domestic democratic institutions and processes, as well as civil society organisations, to Russia’s Federal Security Service. More

Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister. More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 