Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Touching Christmas Tribute For Loved Ones No Longer With Us

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 11:46 am
Press Release: Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty

As the holiday season approaches, Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty (Hospice EBOP) invited the community to join in a moment of reflection through its annual Community Remembrance Tree Week.

The initiative provided an opportunity for the community to honour and remember those they have lost and those they are missing this festive season, with the community encouraged to write messages on Christmas cards and hang them on the trees.

Communications and Fundraising Manager of Hospice EBOP, Stacey Maxwell, said it’s been a special time of reflection for many.

“While the primary focus is on remembrance, the community's generosity has been extraordinary, with more than $3,000 in donations given so far. A large majority of this has come from shoppers passing our stand outside Ōpōtiki New World, and we’re really touched by the support.

“These donations will be reinvested into the Eastern Bay of Plenty community, specifically in bolstering palliative care and social work services for patients on their final journeys in life, and the families who are supporting them.”

For those who didn’t get the chance to participate, a tree is also available at Farmers Whakatāne until Christmas Eve. Shoppers can donate and write on a remembrance card or purchase a bauble in honour of their loved ones. Proceeds will go towards our palliative care services.

“We want to take this opportunity too, to acknowledge that the Community Remembrance Tree Week wouldn't be possible without the dedication of our wonderful volunteers and staff.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“My heartfelt thanks go to everyone who has played a role in making this a compassionate and memorable experience for our Eastern Bay community, as well as their commitment to supporting our Eastern Bay whānau throughout 2023,” adds Stacey.

To conclude the Community Remembrance Tree Week, cards adorned with heartfelt messages were cremated at Willets Remembrance Service and then respectfully laid to rest in the serene gardens of Hospice EBOP.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense. More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact. More


 
 
Government: Malicious Cyber Activity

NZ has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, says Judith Collins. Her statement follows the UK’s attribution of malicious cyber activity impacting its domestic democratic institutions and processes, as well as civil society organisations, to Russia’s Federal Security Service. More

Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister. More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 