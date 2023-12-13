Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council Gives Clear Direction On Priorities For Next 10 Years

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council met yesterday to make decisions on key parts of the Long Term Plan (LTP) 2024 - 34.

Mayor Campbell Barry says difficult decisions need to be made between now and next year’s LTP on where to prioritise spending.

"We’re in a tough economic climate. The rising cost of living is making life very difficult for many ratepayers," he says.

"Families are stretching their budgets and businesses are struggling with higher costs. We need to prioritise what we need to do and what we can ask our community to pay for.

"We are not alone in these challenging times. Councils up and down the country are facing significant rates rises in order to both meet fixed essential costs and invest in much-needed transport and water infrastructure.

"Fixing our pipes and other water infrastructure is our top priority and is expected to cost $1.5B over the next ten years.

"The Seaview Wastewater Treatment Plant alone requires significant investment urgently, with over $110M budgeted for the next few years. This work is critical to ensuring the plant complies with its consents.

"There has been historical under-investment, and it will continue to cost us unless we act now."

"The challenges with water infrastructure, and the cost burden it will put on our ratepayers demonstrates why reform is desperately needed. Council’s funding and financing tools simply can’t cope with the cost of dealing with decades of under-investment, growth and aging assets. We need the new government to act with urgency to address this now."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Rising fuel prices, increased inflation and supply chain demand are driving up costs in every area of Council expenditure.

Council is currently proposing a 15.9% rates revenue increase (after growth), an average of $9.89 per residential property. Most of this increase relates to unavoidable cost pressures including water infrastructure and services, transport, insurances, and higher interest rates on borrowing.

We are working through the key focus areas for the consultation. These will be presented to the community and people can have their say during the LTP consultation in April next year.

Elected members will consider this feedback before the LTP is finalised on 30 June 2024.

"Everyone’s voice on our Long Term Plan matters. We're making these plans for all of us, so everyone should have their say. We want our plans to match what people really need and care about. So, when the draft Long Term Plan goes out for consultation in April, make sure you are heard."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense. More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact. More


 
 
Government: Malicious Cyber Activity

NZ has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, says Judith Collins. Her statement follows the UK’s attribution of malicious cyber activity impacting its domestic democratic institutions and processes, as well as civil society organisations, to Russia’s Federal Security Service. More

Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister. More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 