Porirua Mayor Welcomes Three Waters Announcement

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker has welcomed today's
announcement on water reform.
"This announcement ends
uncertainty for communities across the country and the Local
Government sector and charts a path forward for us. I want
to thank the Government for that.
We’ve got to make
sure that we move on from an unworkable status quo, where
councils are unable to fund their water due to a lack of
debt headroom. We need to unlock borrowing capacity to renew
our ageing water networks. Communities having influence into
that is crucial, but councils have shown over decades that
they aren’t right to be in the driver’s
seat.
I’m rapt the new Government has kept their
word and committed to reform. Now we have to work
co-operatively on the detail to get the best legislation
possible.
We cannot afford any council in the
Wellington region wandering off and trying to do their own
thing. We need to be in this together in a
council-controlled organisation, thinking, acting and
investing
regionally."
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense... More
After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact... More
Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised... More
With Parliament now having passed the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the coalition Government has met its 100-Day commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More
The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet. “The Government remains committed to a resilient safe and reliable Cook Strait connection, but the cost of this project has almost quadrupled since 2018 to approximately $3 billion,”says Nicola Willis... More
The Government needs to encourage change, remove barriers and support investment that cuts climate pollution, He Pou a Rangi Climate Change Commission Chair Dr Rod Carr says. The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa New Zealand’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More
The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister... More