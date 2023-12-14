Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heading Into The Great Outdoors These Holidays? Ka Puta Atu Koe Ki Te Koraha I Ēnei Hararei?

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 1:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

New Zealand Police and the NZ Mountain Safety Council (MSC) predict a high number of people will hit Aotearoa’s beautiful outdoors over the holiday season, and they want to make sure everyone makes it home safely from their adventure.

We all want to hit the track as soon as the sun rises, and MSC has some top tips for those exploring Aotearoa's tracks this summer: do your research and pack appropriately, have a plan B, and share your trip plan with someone you trust.

“Doing your research and finding the right track for you and your group’s abilities is really important. This includes checking the weather forecast and understanding how this can impact your trip. Packing warm layers and waterproof clothing, such as a rain jacket, regardless of the weather forecast is always a smart idea,” MSC Chief Executive Mike Daisley says.

“Having a Plan B means you are prepared for the unexpected. As part of this, it’s a great idea to also carry some emergency supplies, such as a first aid kit, a little extra food, or perhaps an emergency shelter. You can tailor those emergency supplies to suit the length and remoteness of your adventure, for example for any overnight trip a spare day worth of food and an emergency shelter are essential,” Daisley says.

Finally, sharing your trip plan before heading out, including the time you expect to return home, with someone you trust means they can call for help if you’re not back by the agreed time.

Police’s National Search and Rescue Capability Coordinator, Senior Sergeant Lea Smith, agrees that being prepared is key.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“For anyone heading into the outdoors this summer, consider more than one form of communication to call for help or update loved ones. Remember you might not have cellphone coverage.

“A registered distress beacon is an important part of your equipment – you can rent or buy one. Beacons can save lives. They give searchers essential information that will help them get to you if you are lost or injured,” Senior Sergeant Smith says.

If you are planning to get outdoors and exploring the country’s tracks, it is a really good idea to take some time to learn about your destination and to prepare yourself by using MSC’s Plan My Walk(link is external) app and website. With over 1600 tracks to choose from, you get also get track alerts, MetService(link is external) weather forecasts and warnings, interactive gear lists; and your personalised trip plan can be sent to group members and your emergency contact. It’s free to use, and the perfect tool for sound summer planning.

The NZ Land Safety Code(link is external) provides five key steps for enjoying the outdoors, safely:

Choose the right trip for you: Kōwhiria te haerenga tika māu
It pays to learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it.

Understand the weather: Kia mārama ki te huarere
It can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed.

Pack warm clothes and extra food: Kawea ngā kākahu whakamahana me ētahi atu kai
Prepare for bad weather and an unexpected extra night out.

Share your plans: Whakamōhiotia atu ō whakaritenga
Telling a trusted person your trip details and taking a beacon can save your life.

Take care of yourself and each other: Tiakina koe me tangata kē atu
Eat, drink, rest, and stick with your group and make decisions together.

For more helpful information on outdoor safety, helpful free resources and videos, you can visit the NZ Mountain Safety Council website(link is external).

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense... More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact... More


 
 
Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," says Nicola Willis... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet. “The Government remains committed to a resilient safe and reliable Cook Strait connection, but the cost of this project has almost quadrupled since 2018 to approximately $3 billion,”says Nicola Willis... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030. "The Government needs to encourage change, remove barriers, and support investment that cuts climate pollution," says Dr Rod Carr... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 