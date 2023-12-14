Decisions, Decisions: Drivers, Are You Ready For This Challenge?

Motorists are still being found making dangerous decisions, as the busy summer period begins to shift up a gear.

Northland Road Policing Manager, Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett says Police are upping their presence across the region’s roading network.

“You will find us setting up checkpoints across the region in different locations throughout summer.

“We’re reminding locals and visitors to the region not to be surprised if they’re pulled over and breath tested during their travels at any time of the day.”

There will also be patrols across the district to ensure motorists are driving safely.

Inspector Fitchett says a Police patrol in Ruakākā came across a vehicle on the wrong side of the road on Marsden Point Road last Friday night.

“The unit quickly stopped this vehicle and were alarmed to find the man driving the vehicle was more than five times the legal breath alcohol limit,” she says.

“He was immediately suspended from driving and taken home by our staff.”

Concerningly for Police, this same man was found driving another vehicle just three hours later in Whangārei.

“Another Police patrol saw a vehicle allegedly drive through a red light on Bank Street.

“Upon stopping this vehicle, it was established the driver was the same that had been stopped in Ruakākā.”

A further breath test was carried out and the man recorded a level of 1171mcg, over four times the legal limit.

The 37-year-old Ruakākā man was arrested and is facing two excess breath alcohol charges, as well as a third charge of driving while suspended, in the Whangārei District Court.

“It is unacceptable the risk that this man’s alleged actions put on our community,” Inspector Fitchett says.

“It’s sheer luck he did not cause serious harm to himself or someone else.”

Inspector Fitchett is issuing a challenge to anyone before they get behind the wheel.

“It’s not just your licence on the line – it’s the lives of those in your community. If you intend to drink, plan your ride home before you start.

“If you are caught intoxicated driving or riding on the road, our teams will be following through with the appropriate enforcement action. We want to make it clear, we want everyone to arrive at their destinations safely.

“Let’s make this Christmas one to remember for all the right reasons.”

Look after whānau and friends, especially where alcohol is involved, Inspector Fitchett says.

“While Police can enforce the law, it’s families and communities that can make the biggest difference."

© Scoop Media

