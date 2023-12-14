Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Successful Refresh Of Co-management Agreement For Pūkaki Tapu O Poutūkeka

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 6:06 pm
Auckland Council

Pūkaki Māori Marae Committee, Te Ākitai Waiohua, and Auckland Council celebrate the successful refresh of co-management agreement for Pūkaki Tapu o Poutūkeka

Following the ceremony held on 13 December 2023, Pūkaki Māori Marae Committee, in collaboration with Te Ākitai Waiohua and Auckland Council, is delighted to announce the successful signing of a refreshed co-management agreement for Pūkaki Tapu o Poutūkeka – the iconic Pūkaki crater situated in Māngere.

This milestone signifies the continuation of a partnership that originated in 2010 between Te Ākitai Waiohua, Pūkaki Māori Marae Committee, and the then-Manukau City Council. Laying the foundation for the co-management of this culturally and environmentally significant site has been monumental. Pūkaki crater is Māori owned land but co-managed as open space for public enjoyment.

Te Ākitai Waiohua Settlement Trust Chairperson, Karen Wilson remarks, “Refreshing the Agreement has been essential. The original work done back in 2010 is testament to the journey we have taken up to today. Te Ākitai Waiohua acknowledges the legacy of those who have gone before us and those that will likely come after us. We will continue to uphold and hold fast to the teachings and values we all share.”

Inherited by Auckland Council, the legacy agreement encompasses Pūkaki Tapu, covering lands owned by both the Auckland Council and the Pūkaki Māori Marae Committee. The original agreement established a Co-Management Committee with a 50:50 mana whenua/council membership, with the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board assuming responsibility for managing this unique relationship.

Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board Chairperson, Tauanu’u Bakulich is one of three representatives from Auckland Council on the joint committee. It was indisputable the deep privilege that was felt to stand before ceremony guests, and speak to this important partnership.

Tauanu’u lamented, “I know this journey in getting here today has had it’s challenges, and for this, I want to give a sincere thank you to everyone involved for their patience and perseverance. Together, with Te Ākitai Waiohua and the Pūkaki Māori Marae Committee we will uphold the mauri of Te Pūkaki Tapu o Poutūkeka.”

The Co-Management Committee, representing the current landscape and stakeholders, undertook the commendable task of refreshing the legacy agreement – while preserving its key original terms and reinforcing shared commitments. The Co-Management committee will now focus on developing plans for the restoration of the crater.

Original Pūkaki Tapu o Poutūkeka Co-Management Committee members
Te Ākitai Waiohua Settlement Trust members
Council and original Pūkaki Māori Marae Committee representatives combined working group

Event Details:

What: Pūkaki Crater Signing Ceremony

Who: Approximately 130 guests, including dignitaries, were invited to witness the signing. The guest list was carefully curated in collaboration with the co-management team, mana whenua representatives, and co-management decision-makers.

Why: This event formalised the co-management arrangement for Pūkaki Tapu, symbolising the commitment to preserving and enhancing the cultural and environmental significance of this revered site. The successful signing of the refreshed co-management agreement represents a renewed commitment to collaboration, cultural stewardship, and environmental conservation.

