All Aboard The Free Summer Bus

The Mangawhai free bus is back for summer!

Starting on 27 December, the bus loops from the Domain in the village to the surf beach between 10am and 5.30pm. The bus runs daily until 14 January, then on weekends including Waitangi Day on 6 February with an extra weekend added on for Easter (29 March – 1 April).

Leave the car at home and catch the bus to key locations including the Mangawhai Artist Gallery, Mangawhai Central, the Museum, MAZ and the Wood Street shops. Plus a new stop on North Ave, walking distance from the estuary. Check the timetable and route on our website: kaipara.govt.nz/summerbus

Climb aboard the free summer bus and avoid the parking hassles this summer.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

